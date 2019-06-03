DJ Switch to speak at Global Women's conference in Canada

DJ Switch, a young Ghanaian female Disk Jockey is set to give a speech at the 2019 Global Women Deliver Conference in Vancouver, Canada.
The 10-year-old girl is listed alongside world leaders and other influential figures in the pool of speakers that will grace the conference that begins on Monday.
The Global Women Deliver Conference is the world’s largest conference on gender equality and the health, rights, and wellbeing of girls and women. It is expected to bring together over 8,000 world leaders and players in the academic fields as well as various change-makers.
This year’s Conference will focus on the key role of power for progress and change, how power operates at three levels: individual power, structural power and the power of movements.
At just 10 years old, DJ Switch has gained global fame for her talents behind the DJ booth. She hails from Suaman Dadieso in the western region of Ghana.
She has already won a number of national accolades and diversified her act, also venturing into music alongside her mother.
Her talents have seen her share podiums with various influential people, including Billionaire Bill Gates, who invited her to perform and speak at his annual Goalkeepers Conference in New York for the 2018 edition.
Other guests lined up to speak at the 2019 Global Women Deliver Conference include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde
READ ALSO:
Source: africa.cgtn.com