DKB hits out at Davido for snubbing Ghanaian artistes in his list of Afrobeat giants

Ghanaian Comedian Derek Kobina Bonney, popularly known as DKB, has hit out at Award-winning Nigerian singer Davido.
This was after Davido in an interview to Vice News did not name a single Ghanaian artiste in his list of African acts pushing Afrobeats to the world.
Davido in the interview when asked about his favourite Afrobeats musicians, listed artistes from Nigeria such as D’Banj, PSquare, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Fela Kuti.
He went further to mention Meek Mill and Offset for the USA and Black Coffee from South Africa. Davido did not mention any Ghanaian act, even though he has collaborations with some Ghanaian Afrobeat artistes.
His deliberate attempt at ignoring Ghanaian acts infuriated the comedian, who took to his twitter handle to express his displeasure at the situation.
He tweeted; “Davido thank you for ignoring us. You clearly don't know a single Ghanaian afrobeat artiste! But you are the same person who chases Ghanaian artistes for collabo, remixes and hooks. No be ur fault, it be we wey we fool! If this be some Ghana artiste like he go list Naija acts”!