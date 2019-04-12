"Don't mess with me" - Afia Schwarzenegger warn enemies as she shows gun

Controversial television personality and comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger has taken to social media to warn her enemies not to mess with her as she was seen holding a gun.
In the video PrimeNewsGhana sighted on Afia's Instagram page, the comedian could be heard threatening to take the life of anyone who tries to mess with her.
Afia Schwarzenegger also stated in the video that, the gun which she called 'Barbra' is a new gift she got from her husband to be and she has the legal right to kill.
Watch the full video below:
READ ALSO:
I pay men to sleep with me - Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwarzenegger joins Radio XYZ after TV Africa turmoil
Afia Schwarzenegger exposes ‘male prostitutes’ asking to have sex with her for money
www.primenewsghana.com/Entertainment news