VIDEO: Afia Schwarzenegger joins Radio XYZ after TV Africa turmoil

Controversial comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger has finally joined Radio XYZ after her recent feud with TV Africa.

The controversial comedienne took to her Instagram page to announce her latest job as a radio presenter of the 'Mid-Morning' show at Radio XYZ with some joy.

This is the third time Afia Schwarzenegger is joining a radio station as the host of the mid-morning show.



Some year’s ago, she was the host of Kasapa FM’s mid-morning show after which she made a quick switch to OKAY FM where she had a very short stay before joining TV Africa.

Her numerous jobs, whether at the Despite Group of Companies, the EIB network and more recently with the Groupe Ideal, always ends badly for all involved.

Watch Afia Schwarzenegger's Radio XYZ video below;

