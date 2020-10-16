Donae’O releases video of 'Party Hard remix' in honour of Thomas Partey

British singer and songwriter Ian Greenidge, better known by his stage name Donae'o has finally released the official video of the remix to his hit song, 'Party Hard', dedicated to new Arsenal signing Thomas Partey.
The Gunners signed Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day after meeting his £45m release clause.
Partey became the most expensive Ghanaian player in history since Michael Essien's £24.4 move from Lyon to Chelsea in 2005 after his signing.
Donae’O, who is an Arsenal fan, promised to release a remix to his 2009 hit, if Arsenal signed the Ghana international. True to his words, the singer has released the video.
Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has not ruled out the possibility of Thomas Partey playing against Manchester City on Saturday.
Arteta says a decision will be made on Partey's fitness after he comes through training sessions.
"Well he was here just yesterday, he is getting familiar with everything around the club," Aretea said. "Today he will have his first training session, so everything has to come really quickly for him."
"We knew that before we signed him that he is fit, he is very willing to start playing and we will see how he goes in the next few days."
"I have seen the buzz around the place, the fans are really happy, I have seen some really positive reactions after we bought him, the same with the team, the squad and the staff. I think he is a player we had the radar on for a long time and we have managed to bring him in and I think he will be a really important addition to the team."