Photos: Thomas Partey unveiled by Arsenal

Premier League club Arsenal has unveiled Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey.
The Gunners signed Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day after meeting his £45m release clause.
Partey signed a long-term deal at the Emirates after he completed his medical and paperwork just before deadline day.
The 27-year-old who has been a priority signing for Arsenal this summer committed to a 5-year contract until 2025.
The move saw him became the most expensive Ghanaian player in history since Michael Essien's £24.4 move from Lyon to Chelsea in 2005.
Mikel Arteta said: "We have been watching Thomas for a while, so we're now delighted to add such a high quality player to our squad.
"He is a dynamic midfielder with great energy. He brings a lot of experience from a top club that has competed at the highest level in La Liga and the Champions League for several years.
"We're very impressed with his attitude and his approach to the game. He's an intelligent footballer and we're looking forward to him integrating into our system and contributing to the progress we're building at the moment at the club."
He will wear the No 18 shirt at Arsenal.
"Dear Atletico supporters, today I only have words of gratitude for you," Partey said in a farewell message on Instagram. "Atletico has been my home for a few years now and this family will always be a part of me."