Drake gives credit to 'Game of Thrones' star, Arya Stark in his Billboard Music Awards speech

Turns out singer Drake is a "Game of Thrones" fan as the rapper gave a shout-out to Arya Stark after he received the awards for Top Billboard 200 Album for "Scorpion."
There were a few things on his mind during his acceptance speech. First, he thanked his colleagues who helped him put the album together.
"Thank you to everybody who gave me their time, their energy, stayed away from their family and friends while we were trying to complete this. I always had a dream of doing a double album and I finally did it so now I'll never do it again" he said.
Then he thanked the Billboards and added that he needed a glass of champagne, but the real highlight was when he gave a shout-out to none other than Arya Stark, the "Game of Thrones" character who had the most epic moment last Sunday during the Battle of Winterfell.
"Hey, shout-out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week," Drake said.
The 2019 Billboard Music Awards hit the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1.
With Kelly Clarkson hosting and Cardi B leading the nominees with 21 nominations in 18 categories (and absolutely dominating the acceptance speech game), It was a massive night for many A-listers. But for Drake, it was history-making: He became the most-awarded artist in BBMAs history, nabbing 12 awards to bring his all-time total up to 27.
READ ALSO:
Billboard Music Awards: Drake breaks record for number of prizes
Watch how Arya Stark killed the NightKing which got the whole world talking.
www.primenewsghana.com/Entertainment news