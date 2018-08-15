Ebony’s father descends on Bullet

Nana Opoku Kwarteng, Father of the late Ebony Reigns has rubbished claims that he was given some amounts of money from Ricky Nana Agyeman aka Bullet
.
The
Reacting to the statement
“Once he is no longer interested, that he has that he’s gonna give them to me I am looking forward to getting them pretty soon. When I get hold of them I will see the way forward.
Reacting to Claims that he’s being following money rather than the legacy of his daughter, he was quick to discredit the claims saying,
Breakdown from Ebony’s dad per what Bullet handed over to him pic.twitter.com/dHwEYiDOVo— na (@thenanaaba) August 15, 2018
“It hurts too deep I don’t blame any of them, passing those comments if they are not from the camp of Bullet. If Bullet is not instigating them to do that then, I wouldn’t blame them. And haven’t heard this from me, they should draw the line. That indeed it’s not about money as being tagged.”
He also dismissed claims from Bullet’s statement that he had given him some money from the tribute concert.
“I don’t know anything about money from the tribute concert. He also mentioned that he gave me ten
"But never did for the queen how much more me. Even Ebony who made him what he is now, he never did that for her how much more me. It’s a lie, a blatant lie''
