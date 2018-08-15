Ebony’s father descends on Bullet

By Hagar Ofosua
Nana Opoku Kwarteng, Father of the late Ebony Reigns has rubbished claims that he was given some amounts of money from Ricky Nana Agyeman aka Bullet.

Ricky Nana Agyeman aka Bullet on Tuesday, August 15, 2018 announced, that he has washed his hands off the  late Ebony's songs after Nana Opoku Kwarteng, father of the late Ebony accused him of receiving only GH¢2,000 out of the GH¢39,999 he got from tickets sold at the tribute concert.

The artiste manager and his label also added that RuffTown Records “is no more interested in releasing unreleased songs” of the deceased. 

Reacting to the statement,on GH-One TV, father of the late Dance Hall queen noted, he is looking forward to getting the songs,

“Once he is no longer interested, that he has that he’s gonna give them to me I am looking forward to getting them pretty soon. When I get hold of them I will see the way forward.

 Reacting to Claims that he’s being following money rather than the legacy of his daughter, he was quick to discredit the claims saying,

 “It hurts too deep I don’t blame any of them, passing those comments if they are not from the camp of Bullet. If Bullet is not instigating them to do that then, I wouldn’t blame them. And haven’t heard this from me, they should draw the line. That indeed it’s not about money as being tagged.”

 He also dismissed claims from Bullet’s statement that he had given him some money from the tribute concert.

“I don’t know anything about money from the tribute concert. He also mentioned that he gave me ten percent of the money from cloth made for her, it’s a lie, a blatant lie he didn’t give me anything like that. We had the signature and mine, himself and all the three parties were recorded.  So there was nothing like that, it never happened, he fumed.

"But never did for the queen how much more me. Even Ebony who made him what he is now, he never did that for her how much more me.  It’s a lie, a blatant lie'' Mr. Opoku Kawrteng Added.

