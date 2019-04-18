Female celebs are recycling and dating same men - Princess Shyngle

Ghana-based Gambian actress Princess Shyngle claims some female entertainment personalities are “recycling and dating” same men.
Shyngle, in a post on Instagram, also alleged that some entertainers use black magic, popularly known as ‘juju’, to stay relevant in the industry and attack people they see as threats.
Scared of becoming a victim to this wicked act, Princess Shyngle mentioned that she was leaving performing arts for law.
Her post reads: “Now I understand why the old actresses don’t like most of the new and upcoming actresses. Abeg I don’t want to be an actress anymore before they use voodoo finish my life"
"I want to be a lawyer now. Law school I’m on my way. not just actresses sef, all female entertainers y’all are not left out musicians, models, tv, radio hosts, sexy Instagram models, we’re all dating the same men your boyfriend is also my bae".
