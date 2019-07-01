'Forgive me, I'm human' - Famaye apologises to his management

‘Nothing I Get’ hitmaker, Fameye has rendered an unqualified apology to his management after an inconsiderable uproar that surfaced between them in Europe on June 30.
In the video, it clearly shows Fameye slapping his manager during their scuffle.
Fameye has finally broken his silence on the issue to render an unqualified apology to his management.
He took to his Facebook page to ask his manager Ogidi Brown and his team for forgiveness.
“The last message I sent my manager was boss I love you and I’m sorry let’s work but I just want you to do the right thing with 3 missed calls, we Dey tugeda , wrote the message in our management group called the guy who shot the video too i called him and apologized too even before the video came out but I got no reply wat I saw the next morning was I slap ma manager @ogidibrown1 oh how i ddnt but if I did as the world is saying may you forgive me Ghana forgive me God forgive me I’m human I still love you @ogidibrown1 #ogbmusic”. Fameye wrote.
Fameye and his management have now buried the hatchet and are willing to work together again to disconfirm rumours that suggest they have parted ways.
