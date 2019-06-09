GhanaMeetsNaija19 : Fameye wows patrons with acoustic performance (video)

OGB Records fast-rising recording artiste, Fameye entertained fans at the just ended Ghana Meets Naija with a splendid acoustic performance of his hit song ‘Nothing I get’.
Fameye, the new sensational singer making waves with his 'Akan storytelling' flow was at this year's Ghana Meets Naija 9th edition to defend Ghana as they faced off with their Nigerian counterparts.
He started with an acoustic performance by which many of his fans couldn't help it but sing along and got everyone on his/her feet when he finally dropped his new banger “Nothing I get”.
Fameye got the roof on fire when he delivered the acoustic version of “Nothing I Get” on stage. Even the Nigerians who could hardly understand the lyrics got on their feet to cheer Fameye. It was simply beautiful.
Watch Fameye's acoustic version of ‘Nothing I get’ below:
