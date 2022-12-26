Prime News Ghana

Freedom Wave Concert: Shatta Wale, Medikal shut down Accra Sports Stadium (video)

By Vincent Ashitey
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Shatta Wale and Medikal on Christmas day, December 25 hosted the second edition of Freedom Wave Concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Thousands of fans trooped to the stadium to patronise and support the two artistes, who command large followings in the country.

The Freedom Wave Concert saw a couple of artistes including Black Sherif, Wendy Shay, Quamina MP, Kofi Jamar, Phrimpong and Joey B.mount the stage at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In videos that have gone viral on social media, fans could be seen occupying every section of the stadium even before the show started.

Before the concert, Shatta Wale had expressed hope of filling the stadium following Wizkid’s no-show weeks ago.

"...if we want to fill the Accra Sports Stadium we can fill it but when we fill it they should say we have filled it because it is not easy...this December the fans can come and fill the other side. We want to invite everybody to come to celebrate Christmas with us,” the dancehall artiste said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

 And the fans of Shatta Wale and Medikal didn't disappoint as they came in their numbers to fill the stadium.

The show which started on Saturday Decemeber 25 around 8 pm ended the following morning at 7 pm.