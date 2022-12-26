Freedom Wave Concert: Shatta Wale, Medikal shut down Accra Sports Stadium (video)

Shatta Wale and Medikal on Christmas day, December 25 hosted the second edition of Freedom Wave Concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Thousands of fans trooped to the stadium to patronise and support the two artistes, who command large followings in the country.
The Freedom Wave Concert saw a couple of artistes including Black Sherif, Wendy Shay, Quamina MP, Kofi Jamar, Phrimpong and Joey B.mount the stage at the Accra Sports Stadium.
In videos that have gone viral on social media, fans could be seen occupying every section of the stadium even before the show started.
Before the concert, Shatta Wale had expressed hope of filling the stadium following Wizkid’s no-show weeks ago.
"...if we want to fill the Accra Sports Stadium we can fill it but when we fill it they should say we have filled it because it is not easy...this December the fans can come and fill the other side. We want to invite everybody to come to celebrate Christmas with us,” the dancehall artiste said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.
And the fans of Shatta Wale and Medikal didn't disappoint as they came in their numbers to fill the stadium.
The show which started on Saturday Decemeber 25 around 8 pm ended the following morning at 7 pm.
I woke up to an absolute incredible milestone by Shatta Wale & Medikal yesternight into the early hours of this morning.
The #FreedomWave Concert 2022 would deffo go down in the history books of music concerts filling the Accra Sports Stadium by a single artiste
"twenty years you know fit stop him, he's the news he'll keep you talking" congratulations Shatta Wale x Medikal you guys did it
Just Shatta Wale things
This is Historic !! Shatta Wale & Medikal Fills 40,000 capacity Accra Sports Stadium !!!!
King Shatta Wale is the most loved artist in Ghana. He filled Accra sports stadium 360 just like that !! True greatness
Shatta Wale and Medikal did this for Ghana!
Forget naysayers
The stadium was packed before Shatta Wale and Medikal's performances
Freedom Wave Concert 2022 was a success. Checkout the 360 view in the video
6:20 AM
Shatta Wale still on stage at #freedomwaveconcert2
