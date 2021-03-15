 Full List of 2021 Grammys Winners

The 63rd annual awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday. Here is the full list of winners.
The 63rd annual Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday, and the show was hosted by Trevor Noah. Here are the highlights:
Taylor Swift won album of the year for “Folklore” and Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” earned record of the year.
Beyoncé won four awards, bringing her lifetime total to 28. She now holds the record for most Grammy wins by a female artist. Blue Ivy Carter, her daughter, also won her first award.
Megan Thee Stallion was the first female rapper to win the best new artist award since Lauryn Hill in 1999. She also won best rap performance and best rap song for “Savage” featuring Beyoncé.
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performed a (slightly) PG version of “WAP” for the first time on television.
Some of the nominees took to the red carpet to show off some over-the-top looks.
The majority of the prizes were announced Sunday afternoon in a livestreamed event, but the top awards were given during the telecast.
See the complete list of winners below:
Record of the Year
“Everything I Wanted,” Finneas O’Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski and Finneas O’Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)
Album of the Year
“Folklore,” Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
“I Can’t Breathe,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Best New Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Rain on Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
Best Pop Vocal Album
“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
“American Standard,” James Taylor
Best Dance Recording
“10%,” Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
Best Dance/Electronic Album
“Bubba,” Kaytranada
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
“Live at the Royal Albert Hall,” Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance
“Shameika,” Fiona Apple
Best Metal Performance
“Bum-Rush,” Body Count
Best Rock Song
“Stay High,” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
Best Rock Album
“The New Abnormal,” The Strokes
Best Alternative Music Album
“Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple
Best R&B Performance
“Black Parade,” Beyoncé
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Anything For You,” Ledisi
Best R&B Song
“Better Than I Imagine,” Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)
Best Progressive R&B Album
“It Is What It Is,” Thundercat
Best R&B Album
“Bigger Love,” John Legend
Best Rap Performance
“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Song
“Savage,” Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe and Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)
Best Rap Album
“King’s Disease,” Nas
Best Country Solo Performance
“When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
Best Country Song
“Crowded Table,” Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
Best Country Album
“Wildcard,” Miranda Lambert
Best New Age Album
“More Guitar Stories,” Jim “Kimo” West
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“All Blues,” Chick Corea, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
“Secrets Are the Best Stories,” Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
“Trilogy 2,” Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
“Data Lords,” Maria Schneider Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
“Four Questions,” Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Movin’ On,” Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard and Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters (Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“There Was Jesus,” Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith and Zach Williams, songwriters (Zach Williams and Dolly Parton)
Best Gospel Album
“Gospel According to PJ,” PJ Morton
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
“Jesus Is King,” Kanye West
Best Roots Gospel Album
“Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album),” Fisk Jubilee Singers
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
“YHLQMDLG,” Bad Bunny
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
“La Conquista Del Espacio,” Fito Paez
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
“Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol. 1,” Natalia Lafourcade
Best Tropical Latin Album
“40,” Grupo Niche
Best American Roots Performance
“I Remember Everything,” John Prine
Best American Roots Song
“I Remember Everything,” Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
Best Americana Album
“World on the Ground,” Sarah Jarosz
Best Bluegrass Album
“Home,” Billy Strings
Best Traditional Blues Album
“Rawer Than Raw,” Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
“Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?,” Fantastic Negrito
Best Folk Album
“All the Good Times,” Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
Best Regional Roots Music Album
“Atmosphere,” New Orleans Nightcrawlers
Best Reggae Album
“Got to Be Tough,” Toots and the Maytals
Best Global Music Album
“Twice as Tall,” Burna Boy
Best Children’s Music Album
“All the Ladies,” Joanie Leeds
Best Spoken Word Album
“Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth,” Rachel Maddow
Best Comedy Album
“Black Mitzvah,” Tiffany Haddish
Best Musical Theater Album
“Jagged Little Pill,” Original Broadway Cast
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
“Jojo Rabbit,” Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
“Joker,” Hildur Gudnadottir, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“No Time to Die,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas Baird O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best Instrumental Composition
“Sputnik,” Maria Schneider, composer (Maria Schneider)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Donna Lee,” John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)
Image
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“He Won’t Hold You,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier featuring Rapsody)
Best Recording Package
“Vols. 11 & 12,” Doug Cunningham and Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
“Ode to Joy,” Lawrence Azerrad and Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)
Best Album Notes
“Dead Man’s Pop,” Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)
Best Historical Album
“It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers,” Lee Lodyga and Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
“Hyperspace,” Drew Brown, Julian Burg, Andrew Coleman, Paul Epworth, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Jaycen Joshua, Greg Kurstin, Mike Larson, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco and Matt Wiggins, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Andrew Watt
Best Remixed Recording
“Roses (Imanbek Remix),” Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (Saint Jhn)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
“Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar,’" David Frost and Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti and Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
Producer of the Year, Classical
David Frost
Best Orchestral Performance
“Ives: Complete Symphonies,” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Best Opera Recording
“Gershwin: Porgy and Bess,” David Robertson, conductor; Frederick Ballentine, Angel Blue, Denyce Graves, Latonia Moore and Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; the Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Best Choral Performance
“Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua,” JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass and Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann and Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus and UCLA Chamber Singers)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
“Contemporary Voices,” Pacifica Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
“Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra,” Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
“Smyth: The Prison,” Sarah Brailey and Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)
Best Classical Compendium
“Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke,” Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
“Rouse: Symphony No. 5,” Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero and Nashville Symphony)
Best Music Video
“Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and WizKid
Best Music Film
“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” Linda Ronstadt
