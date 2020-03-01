Full list of VGMA 2020 nominees

In entertainment news, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, VGMA has released nominees for the 2020 edition of the awards.
The announcement of the nominees comes after weeks of reviews by the Board of the Vodafone Music Awards.
The announcement ceremony was held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra. Some big names in the music industry like Sarkodie, Kuame Eugene, Kidi, Samini among others have made the list of nominees this year.
List of nominees below:
Hip-life song of the Year
Quamina MP ft. Medikal – Amanfour Girls
Guru ft Kweysi Swat – Wobete
Sarkodie ft prince bright- Oofeetso
Medikal- Omo Ada
Sista afia ft Quamina MP and Medikal- Weather
High-Life Song of the Year
King Promise ft Kojo Antwi- Bra
Sarkodie ft Efya -Saara
Dada Hafco ft Fameye -Our Story
Kofi Kinata - Things Fall Apart
Kuami Eugene - Obiaato
Sista Afia ft Kelvenboy - Corner Corner
Adina - Sika
Fameye ft Kuami Eugene, Medikal and Article Wan -Notin A Get Remix
Best Collaboration of the Year
Quamina MP ft. Medikal – Amanfour Girls
King Promise ft Kojo Antwi- Bra
Kuami Eugene ft Kidi- Ohemaa
Kidi ft Kwesi Arthur - Mr Badman
Sarkodie ft Efya -Saara
Sarkodie ft prince bright- Oofeetso
Kelvynboy - Mea
Gospel Song of the Year
Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon- Agbebolo
Mog Music- Hallelujah
Joe Mettle- Mehia Wo Yesu
Diana Hamilton - W'asem
Joyce Blessing -Repent
Nacee- Mpaebo
Afrobeat Song of the Year
EL ft AI -Adwuma
King Promise - Comando
Kelvenboy ft Joey B- Mea
Darkovibes ft Kidi - Bless Me
Kwesi Arthur ft Mr Eazi- Nobody
Kidi ft Kwesi Arthur- Mr Badman
Dopenation- Zanku
Guilty Beats ft Mr Eazi and Kwesi Arthur-Pilolo
Wendy Shay -All for you
Reggae/ Dancehall Song of the Year
Ras Kuku- Me Mpaebo
J. Derobie- Poverty
Epixode -Resolution
AK Songstress - Stamina
Jupitar- Top Shella
Article Wan- Reggae
Hip-Pop Song of the Year
Kofi Mole- Don't be late
Sarkodie- Bleeding
Kwaw Kese ft Mr Eazi, Skonti, Medikal and Sarkodie -Dondo Remix
Medikal ft Kofi Mole and Joey B- Drip
Joey B ft Kwesi Arthur and Sarkodie- La Familia
Eno Barony ft Kofi Mole- Mind your business
Kwesi Arthur- Thoughts of King Arthur 5
Strongman ft Manifest - Up and Down
High-life Artiste of the Year
King Promise
Kidi
Adina
Kofi Kinata
Kwami Eugene
Dada Hafco
Akwaboah
Reggae/ Dancehall Artiste of the Year
J Derobie
Epixode
Ras Kuku
Samini
Jupitar
AK Songstress
Best Video of the Year
Cina Soul -Killi Mi (Directed by Gene Adu)
RJZ- Bye Bye (Directed by Henry Akrong)
Medikal ft Kofi Mole and Joey B- Drip (Directed by Yaw Skyface)
Becca ft Tiya Savage- Yes I do (AJE Filmworks)
Kuami Eugene - Obiaato (Directed by REX)
Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon- Agbebolo (Directed by Abass)
EL ft FALZ, Joey B -Ehua (Directed by Yaw Skyface)
Joey B ft Kwesi Arthur- La Familia (Directed Babs Direction)
Zeetm ft Fancy Gadam- Totori (Directed by Babs Direction)
Epixode-Wahala Dey (Directed by Snares films)
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Celestine Donkor
Joe Mettle
Joyce Blessing
MOGMUSIC
Diana Hamilton
Akesse Brempong
African Artiste of the Year
Burnaboy
Teni
Big trill
Rudebwoy
Davido
Sho Madjozi
Mercy Chinwo