Full list of winners as Kofi Kinaata named Artist of the Year at 2022 GMA USA

Kofi Kinaata was named the Artist of the Year at the fourth edition of the Ghana Music Awards USA which came off on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Opulent Lincoln Theater in Columbus, Ohio.
The Ghana Music Awards USA which is aimed at celebrating both Ghanaian artists and musicians based in the diaspora saw deserving artistes duly rewarded for their crafts.
Kofi Kinaata beat competition from Black Sherif, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Diana Hamilton to win the Artist of the Year award.
Other big winners of the night include Akwaboah, Balck Sherif, KiDi and Kuamai Eugene who won Male Vocalist of the Year, New Artiste of the Year, Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year and Sound Engineer/Producer of the Year respectively.
2022 GMA USA Full List of Winners
Sound Engineer/Producer of the Year – Kuami Eugene
Fan Army of the Year – Fans of DL (Daddy Lumba)
Hip-hop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year – Black Sherif
Highlife Artiste of the Year – Fameye
Emerging Act of the Year – Fotocopy
Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year – Epixode
Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year – KiDi
Male Vocalist of the Year – Akwaboah
Female Vocalist of the Year – Diana Hamilton
Most Popular Song of the Year – “Yeeko” By Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene
New Artist of the Year – Black Sherif
Artist of the Year – Kofi Kinaata
US-Based Awards
Gospel Song of the Year – “Agya Maba” by Royal Mama
Afro-Pop Artist of the Year – Jay Hover
Afro-Pop Song of the Year – “Follow My Dreams” by Efua
Male Artist of the Year – Jamin Beats
Gospel Artist of the Year – Cee
Female Vocalist of the Year – Herty Corgie
Male Vocalist of the Year – Tony Amani