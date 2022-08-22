Prime News Ghana

Full list of winners as Kofi Kinaata named Artist of the Year at 2022 GMA USA

By primenewsghana
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Kofi Kinaata was named the Artist of the Year at the fourth edition of the Ghana Music Awards USA which came off on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Opulent Lincoln Theater in Columbus, Ohio.

The Ghana Music Awards USA which is aimed at celebrating both Ghanaian artists and musicians based in the diaspora saw deserving artistes duly rewarded for their crafts.

Kofi Kinaata beat competition from Black Sherif, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Diana Hamilton to win the Artist of the Year award.

READ ALSO: Actress Tonto Dikeh quits Nollywood

Other big winners of the night include Akwaboah, Balck Sherif, KiDi and Kuamai Eugene who won Male Vocalist of the Year, New Artiste of the Year, Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year and Sound Engineer/Producer of the Year respectively.

 

2022 GMA USA Full List of Winners

Sound Engineer/Producer of the Year – Kuami Eugene

Fan Army of the Year – Fans of DL (Daddy Lumba)

Hip-hop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year – Black Sherif

Highlife Artiste of the Year – Fameye

Emerging Act of the Year – Fotocopy

Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year – Epixode

Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year – KiDi

Male Vocalist of the Year – Akwaboah

Female Vocalist of the Year – Diana Hamilton

Most Popular Song of the Year – “Yeeko” By Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene

New Artist of the Year – Black Sherif

Artist of the Year – Kofi Kinaata

US-Based Awards

Gospel Song of the Year – “Agya Maba” by Royal Mama

Afro-Pop Artist of the Year – Jay Hover

Afro-Pop Song of the Year – “Follow My Dreams” by Efua

Male Artist of the Year – Jamin Beats

Gospel Artist of the Year – Cee

Female Vocalist of the Year – Herty Corgie

Male Vocalist of the Year – Tony Amani