Funny Face announces death of his father

Ghanaian Comedian Funny Face has lost his father.
The comedian announced the passing of his dad in an emotional post on Facebook on Wednesday morning, December 7.
To him, his father’s death is so sudden that he cannot come to terms with it.
READ ALSO: Video: Funny Face makes comedy comeback after 10 years with rib-cracking performance
“I never got to say goodbye. This ur death has hit me hard .. You were gone before I knew it and only GOD knows why .. why did you leave SOO SOON ! You have left us broken DAD .. Till we meet again .. REST IN PEACE DADDY ???? continue to watch over me and my sisters .. hmmm.” He wrote.