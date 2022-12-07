Prime News Ghana

Funny Face announces death of his father

By Vincent Ashitey
Ghanaian Comedian Funny Face has lost his father.

The comedian announced the passing of his dad in an emotional post on Facebook on Wednesday morning, December 7.

To him, his father’s death is so sudden that he cannot come to terms with it.

“I never got to say goodbye. This ur death has hit me hard .. You were gone before I knew it and only GOD knows why .. why did you leave SOO SOON ! You have left us broken DAD .. Till we meet again .. REST IN PEACE DADDY ???? continue to watch over me and my sisters .. hmmm.” He wrote.

 