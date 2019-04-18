Prime News Ghana

Ghana DJ Awards, VGMA, Ghana Meets Naija, others make Top 100 events in 2018

By Michael Klugey
Event Guide Africa, organizers of Ghana Event Awards have released the list of top 100 events in Ghana. 

“A memorable year indeed” as we witnessed back to back grand and spectacular events in the year 2018.

These efforts and creativity need to celebrated as one of Ghana's events and entertainment portal EVENTGUIDE brings you the top 100 events in 2018.

In no particular order, the final shortlist is a compilation from the general public, top Industry players which is based on key elements that constitute a successful event.

In terms of Co-ordination, Attendance, Timing, Performance, Logistics below is the list of Top 100 events in the year 2018.

Top 100 Events in Ghana  

Full list below.

1.30minitz live Sallah carnival 2018

2.3Music Awards 2018

3.40 UNDER 40AWARDS 2018

4.Adom Praiz 2018

5.Adoma Vrs Adoma Concert

6.Adonko RTP Awards 2018

7.African Legends night 2018

8.Akwaaba Group All black Annual Party 2018

Amakye Dede Live 10.AMG Medikal The Connect concert 2018

11.Asa Baako

12.Ashaiman to de world concert 2018

13.August worship 2018

14.BF Suma Ghana connect 2018

15.Bhim concert 2018

16.Bliss on Hills 2018

17.Cece Twum Gold Worship 2018

18.Central music awards 2018

19.Chalewote Festival 2018

20.Coolbreeze Concert

21.Decemba 2 Rememba

22.Despite Group Health Fair

23.Di ASA

24.DJ Mensah All white Party 2018

25.E.L Bar Concert 2018

26.Easter Comedy show 2018

27.Eastern Music Awards 2018

28.Edemfest 2018

29.Efya Girl Talk concert 2018

30.Emy Awards 2018

31.Fire For Fire Gala

32.Ghana Beverage Awards

33.Ghana CEOs Summit

34.Ghana club 100 awards 2018

35.Ghana DJ Awards 2018

36.Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards

37.Ghana Makeup Awards 2018

38.Ghana Meets Naija 2018

39.Ghana Most Beautiful

40.DKB Comedy Express

41.Ghana oil and Gas awards 2018

42.Ghana Rocks 2018

43.Ghana Tertiary Awards 2018

44.Glitz African Fashion Week 2018

45.Glitz style Awards 2018

46.Glitz Woman of the year honors 2018

47.Goat Album launch and concert

48.Golden Movie Awards 2018

49.Greater works 2018

50.I am Tic concert 2018

51.iyes 2018

52.Jack Daniels Nighlife Awards 2018

53.Joyprime Made In Ghana Fair

54.July Fest

55.Kenkey for the Needy

56.King Ayisoba Batakari Night 2018

57.King promise live 2018

58.Kojo Antwi Live 2018

59.KTU SRC Awards

60.Kuame Eugene Rock Star concert

61.Kuochoko Roots Festival

62.Maccasio Total Shutdown Concert

64.Made In Taadi concert 2018

65.Manifestive 2018

67.Mercedes Benz Fashion Festival 2018

68.Miss Ghana 2018

69.CIMG Awards

70.Miss Universe Ghana 2018

71.Mr. Eazi Detty Rave 2018

72.MTN Heros Of Change

73.Night of 1025 laughs and music

74.Ohemaa Mercy Tehillah Experience 2018

75.Okay Fm Party 2018

76.Okyeame Kwame Flaunt your love 2018

77.One Man One Breast Awareness

78.Ponobiom Live In Concert

79.Praise Party

80.Rapperholic 2018

81.Reign Album concert

82.Romanus Incomplete 2018

83.S concert 2018

84.Saminifest

85.Sista Afia Xplode Concert

86.Social Media Week

87.Stabic Jazz Festival

88.Stars In Worship

89.Tidal Rave 2018

90.Uncle Ebo Festival Of Plays

91.Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2018

92.Volta music awards 2018

93.VVIP Sallahfest 2018

94.Wendy Shay(Shay on you) concert 2018

95.Western Music Awards 2018

96.Women In Worship 2018

97.Xmas With JoeMettle & Love Gifts

98.Yfm Area Code 2018

99.Zylofon Cash Aflao Activation Concert

100.Zylofon Celebrity Fanbase Gala 2018 

 

