Ghana DJ Awards19: Pub Fest to hit Purple Pub this Friday

After delighting thousands of music fans in Ashaiman, Koforidua, Winneba, Weija, Kasoa, Abeka Lapaz, the Ghana DJ Awards is set to thrill music lovers with a non-stop jam at Purple Pub, Osu this Friday with explosive music anthems by top DJs across the country.
The Ghana DJ Awards Pub Fest promises a bigger experience after a massive jam at Signature Pub in Ashaiman and London Bar in Weija.
Bringing magic to the people of Osu for the second time, each DJ will have 30 minutes to bring glittering vibes to the crowd on Friday night starting at 8 pm.
Music lovers at the Purple Pub this Friday will be able to win prizes from Pub Fest sponsors Korba #395 and Special Energy whilst enjoying exclusive photography opportunities and creating magical memories that will last a lifetime.
DJs for the night include
Over the past four years, the hugely-popular Pub Tour has racked up serious mileage, travelling the length and breadth of Ghana delighting music fans with iconic themes like ‘Party In Ghana’ which happens to be the official theme for Ghana DJ Awards 2019.
Don’t make plans this Friday without Ghana DJ Awards Pub Fest in mind.