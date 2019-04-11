Organisers of Ghana Music Awards should make 'Azonto' a genre - Gasmilla

Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, Odartei Milla Lamptey popularly known as Gasmilla or International Fisherman has called on organisers of the Ghana Music Awards to make 'Azonto' a music genre.
According to the 'telemo' hitmaker, Ghanaians have neglected something he stood up to fight for and its high time we come together as Ghanaians to own it and make it a music genre that will award the various artiste doing well to put Ghana Music on the world map.
Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on HitzFM's Daybreak Hitz, Gasmilla shared how he suffered in the music industry after people tagged him as the 'Azonto' artiste even though some of the industry players knew him to be versatile in music.
He further explained that Nigerian music is doing well on the international market because they bring one dance every year which most of their A list artiste will jump on it to push both the dance and the music to the world, but Ghanaians fail to do that because we don't settle on one agenda to push our music to the world.
READ ALSO:
Gov't should give Safo Kantanka the chance to end dumsor - Sarkodie
We regret sponsoring Ebony’s one year concert - Kpoo Keke
VGMA19: Artiste of the Year category; A closer look at Kuami Eugene
Andy Dosty, host of the show asked Gamilla what seems to be the problem and he said: " lack of unity in the music industry is our problem and its time DJ's and musicians come together to help push our music to the world and stop playing music from the foreign countries"
Watch the full interview below: