Slay Queen Nana Akua Addo storms Ghana Meets Naija with unimaginable outfit

Ghana’s only official Slay Queen Nana Akua Addo made Ghana Meets Naija a fashion show and we’re here for it.
The biggest music 'bout' "Ghana Meets Naija", returns in its eighth year and actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo seems to be holding tight to the title of Ghana's slay queen.
The Most Stylish/Dressed Female Celebrity (Africa) at Abrynanz style and fashion award in 2017, Nana Akua Addo did not let the occasion pass by without making a "dress statement". She was all dressed in a beautiful red dress with a Golden helmet at the musical war between Ghana and Nigeria.
In what is expected to be a night of bliss, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Fancy Gadam, Patapaa, Ponobiom and surprise act by dancehall king Shatta Wale representing Ghana face Nigerian acts, Wizkid, Mayourkun and Mr Eazi.
Over the years, Ghana Meets Naija has been known as the platform for the biggest artistes in both Ghana and Nigeria to share one stage and thrill music lovers from both countries.
