Kuami Eugene appeared on #GhanaMeetsNaija stage dressed as Anas and fans couldn’t handle

As the battle for supremacy in music reaches its height at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre, rockstar, Kuami Eugene thrilled fans with an amazing performance dressed like Anas.
Over the years, the event ‘has been known as the platform for the biggest artistes in both Ghana and Nigeria to share one stage and thrill music lovers.
The 'Rockstar' Kuami Eugene appeared on stage all dressed up like the ace journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas who has been in news over the week for his controversial undercover investigation on the Ghana Football Association.
