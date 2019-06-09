Video + Photos : Medikal proves 'Best Raper' title at 2019 Ghana Meets Naija

VGMA 'Best Rapper of the Year' award winner, Medikal has proven that indeed he deserves the title as he drops some heavy rap bars at the just ended Ghana Meets Naija held on Saturday, June 8 at the Accra International Conference Centre.
The Ayekoo hitmaker, Medikal delivered a stunning performance at yesterday’s biggest event and wowed all present without any doubt.
The reigning 'Best Rapper of the Year' award holder, Medikal also pulled a surprise package (Fella Makafui) on stage and all fans present couldn’t resist but scream on top of their voices in admiration.
Watch his full performance below:
