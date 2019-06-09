Photos + Video : Patapaa's performance at 2019 Ghana Meets Naija

After his debut performance in 2018, Patapaa Amisty a.k.a Patapeezy has again registered his name on the list of great performers at the just ended Ghana Meets Naija held on Saturday, June 8 at the Accra International Conference Centre.
Among all the performers who mounted the stage with the aim of thrilling patrons, Patapaa had energy, magnificent stagecraft and interacted so well with his audience.
His ability to engage the audience, making them part of his set was simply captivating. Indeed, he is a consummate entertainer.
The Accra International Conference Centre was on 'fire' as Patapaa rocked the stage with some of his popular songs including ‘Akwaaba’ Skopatumana, among others.
Then to the surprise of music fans at the auditorium, Patapaa invited on stage a white woman, he was rumoured to be dating when he travelled to Germany for his Europe tour.
The white lady rocking her African print dress joined Patapaa to perform and gave us some bit of dancing moves.
From Patapaa's opening act to when he bowed out, there was no dull moment unlike Wande Coal who right from the word ‘go’ was timid and appeared unprepared for the night; Victor AD who was wandering on stage as if nothing was at stake; R2bees and Teni who delivered an average performance.
Apart from the spectacular performances by Patapaa and Medikal, DJ Vyrusky who was the official DJ proved why he is the reigning Best DJ in Ghana. He was phenomenal on the turntables while DJ BigN from Nigeria was disappointing.
From all indications, BigN had a 'wrong' playlist as it did not resonate with the audience.
Check out Patapaa's performance below:
