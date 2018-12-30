GhanaRocks2018: Burna Boy failed to show up, check out reactions

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Burna Boy yesterday failed to perform at one of the biggest indoor music concerts, Ghana Rocks organized by Charterhouse and fans have reacted.
To the surprise of many music lovers who trooped into the Fantasy Dome auditorium inside the Accra International Trade Fair Centre to witness some performances, Organizers of the event later during the show announce that Burna Boy won't be able to perform.
Fans started leaving the auditorium saying Charterhouse has failed.
Watch some social media reaction here:
