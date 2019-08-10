Global Rankings list top 50 best rappers of all time, Sarkodie takes 14th position

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has been ranked 14th in the worlds 50 best rappers by Global Rankings securing his place over the likes of Drake, T.I and Meek Mill.
The ranking which was posted online by the verified global ranking account according to their selection criteria was generated on the basis of:
Generational and cultural Influence
Lyrical Influence
Skills and Distinctive flow
See their posts below:
The SarkCess Music CEO was recently named second-best rapper of all time in Ghana by DJ Black.
He was recently crowned Artiste of the Decade at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
