Government signs deal for Afro Nation to be held annually in Ghana

The government of Ghana has signed a five-year deal with the owners and organizers of Afro Nation for the event to be held annually in Ghana for the next five years.
The deal which was signed between the Ghana Tourism Authority and the entertainment House in the UK was witnessed by President Akufo-Addo.
Gabby Otchere Darko announced the news on social media as he wrote: “a major highlight of this maiden UK-Africa Summit is the 5-year Africa exclusive events deal for Ghana to host Afro Nation annually.”
“This deal was signed in the presence of President Akufo-Addo between the Ghana Tourism Authority and Event Horizon Entertainment Ltd, operators of Afro Nation, “whereby Ghana would host Afro Nation in Africa exclusively on an annual basis for the next five years.”
“This means, investors, entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized businesses have at least a five-year investment plan to focus on to exploit well the anticipated annual Christmas traffic. The trade boom will be sustained by your thinking government”.
Afro Nation is an urban music beach festival in Europe aimed at celebrating all things afrobeat, hip-hop, UK rap, reggae, and dancehall.
Ghana in 2019 hosted the first-ever African edition at the Laboma beach.