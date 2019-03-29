Afro Nation Festival set to bring first ever African edition to Ghana

The biggest urban music beach festival in Europe aimed at celebrating all things afrobeat, hip-hop, UK rap, reggae, and dancehall, is set to make its way to Ghana for the first ever African edition.
Ahead of this summer’s sold-out festival taking place in Portugal’s Algarve region, Afro Nation will bring the party to the people of Ghana for what promises to be a vibrant celebration of music and culture.
2019 Afro Nation Festival in Europe is spearheaded by the likes of King Promise, Femi Kuti, Davido, WizKid, Burna Boy, Busy Signal, Octavian and many more.
The Africa Edition of Afro Nation Festival which will take place in Ghana’s capital Accra will bring together the global African community between December 27 and 30.
The announcement follows the recent news that all tickets for this August’s event in Europe remarkably sold out in the space of just 36 hours.
Afro Nation will deliver live performances from some of the most exciting artistes in Afrobeats, Hip Hop, Rap, Dancehall and Reggae.
The party on the country’s golden sands will see party goers enjoy celebrations across Ghana’s sun-soaked coastline, surrounded by beach bars and beautiful lagoons.
With the edges of Accra proving a renowned surfers paradise, the gorgeous landscapes pair idyllic laid-back day vibes with raucous evening parties amid the tropical haven.
With Afro Nation’s African debut set to cement its place as a unique and trailblazing player within the international festival market, more details can be found at www.afronation.com.
Source: Myjoyonline