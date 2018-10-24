Kwaw Kese, Mr Eazi, Guru others reacted to Shatta Wale’s Billboard Chart debut

By Michael Klugey
Shatta Wale’s goal of being global took a leap forward on Tuesday, October,23 when Billboard announced that the Shatta Movement boss had landed World album chart. 

The Reign by the multiple award-winning dancehall singers debuted at number six on the World Music chart behind acts including Deva Premal, BTS and NCT 127.

Shatta Wale’s Reign album launch concert at the Fantasy Dome, Accra has been the most talked about show as he was the first ever artiste to fill up the auditorium, the third studio project and first album under Zylofon Music is on Billboard World Album Chart and some Ghanaian celebrities can't keep calm.

Check out some social media reaction: