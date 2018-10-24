Kwaw Kese, Mr Eazi, Guru others reacted to Shatta Wale’s Billboard Chart debut

Shatta Wale’s goal of being global took a leap forward on Tuesday, October,23 when Billboard announced that the Shatta Movement boss had landed World album chart.
The Reign by the multiple award-winning dancehall singers debuted at number six on the World Music chart behind acts including Deva Premal, BTS and NCT 127.Shatta Wale’s Reign album launch concert at the Fantasy Dome, Accra has been the most talked about show as he was the first ever artiste to fill up the auditorium, the third studio project and first album under Zylofon Music is on Billboard World Album Chart and some Ghanaian celebrities can't keep calm.
Check out some social media reaction:
Ghanaians have their own version of billboards chart now 😂😂😂😂🤠🤠🤠 pic.twitter.com/4BcSUMm9Xi— Katiboom (@kwawkese) October 23, 2018
On a more serious note Chaley Congrats @shattawalegh not easy to achieve such a height 🔥— JOURNEY OF JUDAH (@gurunkz) October 23, 2018
Congrats to .@shattawalegh GH’s No 1 dancehall artist. #TheReignAlbum is clearly reigning. https://t.co/ZO6wdt3Qxp— (((Jon Benjamin))) (@JonBenjamin19) October 23, 2018
Billboard @shattawalegh !! Congratulations— NewMixtapeIn16Days (@mreazi) October 24, 2018
Another win for Ghana. Congrats @shattawalegh let's not sleep on this too chale. If we push this and more Ghana will win https://t.co/5dRpqtNxVs— Trigmatic (@trigmaticrocks) October 24, 2018
Credit: Yfmonline