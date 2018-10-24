HOT VIDEO: Wizkid and Tiwa Savage release ‘sexual’ music video

By Michael Klugey
Wizkid_Tiwa_Savage
Wizkid and Tiwa Savage release ‘sexual’ music video

Popular Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have again stirred reactions from social media users following their new music video dominated by explicit sexual scenes. 

The video captures a shirtless Wizkid in bed singing as an erotically dressed Tiwa Savage romances him and they acted out two lovers in bed.

This has sparked a huge debate online as to whether the two are actually in a romantic relationship or not.

Let's not bore you with all the details as we know you've all seen the video and the steamy scenes of singer-video vixen vibes expressed by Wizkid and Tiwa Savage.

Check out the video here: