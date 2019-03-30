“I am a living legend” - Kcee boasts

Singer, Kcee has revealed that Nigerians should start regarding him as a living legend in the music industry.
Speaking with Saturday Beats, Kcee said frustration almost caused him to quit music.
He watched singer Waje’s emotional video which saw the vocal powerhouse saying she may retire from the music business as it has not been profitable.
Reacting to the video, Kcee said;
I saw Waje’s video and I was touched. I was supposed to say something about it but I was busy with my album project. However, I spoke to a few people about it. The truth is that the industry is a fake one; I am not just talking about the Nigerian music industry, but globally. Everybody is struggling. I have been in this business for 19 years and at every point in time, you have A-list artistes and they are about ten.
On his contribution to the music industry, the 'Limpopo' singer said Nigerians need to start regarding him as a living legend.
“Of course I am a living legend if you do not call me that, I would call myself that. I know how the journey has been; it has not been easy. It has been so tough, it has always been up and down but I have been able to move from one generation to another and I have also contributed my quota as an artiste in the industry, so I stand as a legend right now. For me to be in the business for close to two decades is not a joke,” the singer said.
