Photos: Singer Flavour opens school for the blind in Liberia

Popular Nigerian singer, Flavour has excited his fans after a kind gesture of building a school for the blind in Liberia.
Flavour, 35, did this to honour his young friend, Semah G. Weifur.
Flavour linked up with Semah in 2017 for the first time after he was impressed by the youngster’s rendition of his iconic single, ‘Mama’ at a peace concert organized by Liberian singer, Juli Endee.
Flavour then featured him on ‘Most High,’ a gospel track off his fifth studio album, Ijele – The Traveler.
Wasting no time, the singer visited the mother of the boy in Liberia and built acquaintance. In no time, it was reported that Flavour had adopted the visually-impaired talented boy. Since then, the singer has invested a lot of emotional energy as well as financial strength into being a friend and father for the adorable Semah.
Recently, it was gathered that Flavour opened a school for the blind in Liberia in honour of Semah and many like him. He shared an adorable moment where he was captured hugging his son in the midst of other visually-impaired students set to attend the school.
Flavour's actions concerning the growth and development of Semah has been widely praised by fans who believe his goodness will be rewarded by the almighty.
Meanwhile, Flavour has released an album with Semah G. Weifur, the young visually impaired singer from Liberia. The joint album is named Divine. Several videos have also been released to support the project.
