I am not an ambassador for SIDICOIN - Stonebwoy

Musician Stonebwoy who has tweeted about SIDICOIN says he had not been paid or appointed to officially back the scheme.
The dancehall musician said his advocacy was for people to learn more about non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Web3.0, the metaverse and crypto-assets.
He however admitted that he was over-enthusiastic in his advocacy and urged the public to heed the BoG's caution.
He tweeted: "For the avoidance of doubt, I am not an ambassador for Sidicoin, I am not associated with the product nor have I been rewarded to promote it. The developing world of NFTS, Web3.0, the metaverse and digital/crypto-assets and their ability to change people's financial fortunes has caught my attention in recent times and I simply thought I was sharing a Ghanaian version I had discovered for people who are as interested as I am to join me on my learning path.
"My advocacy was for people to join a club for us to learn further information on how to not be left out of the new global order, not to encourage people to invest in a financial scheme of any sort. In hindsight, I should have hastened slowly but I blame over enthusiasm from all the interesting things I am discovering about the adoption of these disruptive technologies. May we all do as the Bank of Ghana says and exercise caution even as we strive to do better for ourselves and our communities".
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has warned the public about an impending launch of a cryptocurrency investment scheme named “SIDICOIN” in Ghana.
BoG in a statement said neither the cryptocurrency investment scheme nor its promoters have any approval from the Bank of Ghana to operate in the banking and payment services sector.
The Bank of Ghana goes on to add that, further to previous notices it has issued on such schemes, in particular Notice NO. BG/GOV/SEC/2018/02, it will like to underscore the fact that cryptocurrency investment schemes like the “SIDICOIN” are not regulated under any law in Ghana.
The new notice further advices the general public to exercise caution with regards to trading in cryptocurrencies and other unregulated investment schemes.