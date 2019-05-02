Video: I deserve VGMA “Artiste of the Decade” award - Efya

Singer, Efya has disclosed that her hard work and relevance in the music industry for the past decade makes her the better candidate to win the VGMA “Artiste Of The Decade” award.
In an interview with Joy News’ MzGee at the celebration of the 93rd birthday celebration of the British Queen here in Ghana, Efya stated that she deserved the award and that was why she was nominated.
According to Efya, she created a whole genre for other female artistes to follow and she has stayed relevant for the past decade.
"I’ve definitely been relevant over a decade. I have been doing ‘Girl Talk’ for four years, it is the only show in Ghana that brings all the women together and I have sold out every show".
"I have collaborated with at least more than 10 international African artistes which made hits, I created a whole new genre for the female artistes to follow, I inspired a whole generation," she added.
Artiste of the Decade category is set to award artiste who had the biggest impact in the music industry, earned multiple nominations across the years in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and have been relevant in the Ghanaian music scene and beyond.
The award scheme will also take a closer look at the artiste who over the last decade been influential in music, showbiz and their craftsmanship in the industry.
Efya has been nominated alongside Becca, Sarkodie, Samini, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Okyeame Kwame, Joe Mettle, R2Bees, No Tribe and Nacee for the Artiste of the Decade award at this years 20th anniversary of the VGMAs.
Watch Interview Below: