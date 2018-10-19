I don't smoke weed or take in alcohol - Medikal claims

Rapper Medikal has revealed that he does not smoke 'weed' or take in alcohol the mounts the stage to perform considering the amount of power and boundless energy he exudes on stage
But the "Too Risky" singer stays away from the hard stuff and lives a drug and alcohol-free life despite being connected to the mainstream party culture.In a chat with Showbiz, Medikal revealed the stereotype of the alcohol and drug-addled rapper doesn't apply universally.
“I do not drink alcohol nor smoke cigarettes, weed or anything that people can think of.
"You are not out of place to ask if I do these things because of how I look and the kind of music I do but I’m sorry to burst your bubble. I do not do any of these things.
Touching on the source of the power with which he performs on stage and his energetic dance moves, Medikal said "I do not take anything before I mount the stage to perform.
"Everything you see me do up there is plain me. There is no help from any substance. No enhancers.
"The truth of the matter is that the way my system is if I take anything of that sort, I will dull and would not be able to do perform. I might even fall asleep.
"What I bring on stage is as a result of the love I have for what I do. I need to feel what I am doing for my fans to also feel same so that is what results in the energy and power.”
