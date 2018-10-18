I get moved anytime i see curvy women in my Office – Dr Obengfo

The Director of Advanced Body sculpt Centre (Obengfo Hospital), Dr. Obengfo, has disclosed that he sometimes gets wowed by naturally curvy women when they walk into his office for body sculpting.
According to him, although he helps women who are not happy with their body shape to get their desired curves, some of his clients are naturally curvy and beautiful, which make him appreciate the creation of God.Speaking on Accra FM on Thursday, 18 October 2018 on his operations, Dr. Obeng-Andoh said: “God has created things; sometimes even I, as a doctor sitting in my office, say: ‘Wow God has done well’ when I see certain clients walk into my office. Because sometimes, these women have not even done anybody sculpting, sometimes the client could even be a mother-of-two or three but when you look at her natural body, it is beautiful. Some women are naturally curvy; some, too, might have done body sculpting before they come to me.”
Body sculpting is a procedure that alters the shape of the human body. It includes procedures that eliminate or reduce excess skin and fat that remain after previously obese individuals have lost a significant amount of weight, in a variety of places including the torso, upper arms, chest, and thighs.
At Obenfo Hospital, a client, according to Dr. Obeng-Andoh can have a butt-lift, slender waist, and breast enlargement.
He said he has a tall list of clients, including high-profile persons.
Nana Frema Koranteng, an actress and musician, has publicly disclosed she got her hour-glass figure after Dr. Obeng-Andoh worked on her.
Dr. Obeng-Andoh is currently in court in connection with the death of Stacy Offei-Darko, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer for the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP). Stacy had allegedly gone to the hospital for surgery when she died.
The embattled doctor has denied any wrongdoing and is hopeful the court would vindicate him.
Credit: Class online