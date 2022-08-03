I'm not shy about my liposuction; women need maintenance – Nana Ama Mcbrown

TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown has finally confirmed that she has done liposuction to enhance her body.
Speaking at a seminar organized by Glitz Africa in Kumasi, Nana Ama Mcbrown owned to getting a liposuction procedure and said she was not ashamed of her decision.
Using the analogy of people having and maintaining a car to explain why she underwent the knife, the ‘United Showbiz’ host explained that once an individual has used a car for some time and some parts are worn out, the person gets new parts to replace the old parts.
Nana Ama McBrown further stated that if any lady has the financial capability and her health status will allow her and she wants to go for liposuction, the person should happily do so.
"I'm saying it, and I am not timid since, supposing that you are developing and you are agreeable and you have the asset and you are solid, you actually need upkeep," she said.