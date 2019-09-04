I’m not under pressure to pay a man’s 'bride price' like you – Mzbel jabs Afia Schwarzenegger

The feud between Mzbel and her friend, Afia Schwarzenegger may not end soon as the two keep throwing shades at each other.’
Afia Schwarzenegger in a video shared online mentioned that Mzbel is broke and that she cannot pay for her Uber fare.
She further mentioned that Mzbel is suffering because she claims not to believe in God.
But in a post on social media, Mzbel mentioned that she is on a journey to discover the purpose of life and that if God is the answer she will be told as she moves on.
She said ” I’m on a spiritual journey seeking for truth about “Purpose Of Life”, I may seem a little confuse but I’m focuse with an open mind and if Jesus Christ is the answer, I believe I will someday get connected to him before I exit this earth ???????? but in the meantime I’m really enjoying my new chop bar hustle , I make enough to at least buy me my own little Gold Jewelry and also pay bills and salaries!”.
Mzbel added that she’s not under pressure to pay the bride price of a man like Afia Schwarzenegger.
” I’m not under any kind of pressure to go borrow money to pay a man’s bride price… or should I say groom price? Leave me the 4K Alone!”
It will be recalled that reports circulated that Afia has gone for a loan which she used to arrange her wedding with her former husband Abrokwah.
