SHOCKING: Mzbel reveals how she enjoy anal s£x

Controversial musician, Mzbel has made some shocking revelation on how she has had anal sex on several occasions and the experience she has gain from it.
According to her, the first experience was very painful and even nearly cried because the hole there is very small. She tried the second time and again, it was painful.Then after the 3rd experience, the rest became smooth and enjoyable. She noted that this is because the hole under there get to open wider than it used to before.
Mzbel has once said that she produces music that people will create the mood for people to have sex.
She told Andy Dosty on Hitz FM that she makes creative music that people can listen to while enjoying sex with their partners.
“I make good music…I am called MzBel because I make good music not because people insult me. I make music that people can enjoy,” she said.
“I have tried anal sex before and I must say the first and second time was very painful, but as time goes on, it becomes very great” @Mzbeldaily #Analsex #sex #Ghananews # pic.twitter.com/l5NdlrUNtY— Bra Klugey (@braklugey) October 19, 2018
Entertainment news on Prime News Ghana