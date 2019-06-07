Yolo season 5 without Fella is a "shit" - Medikal

Award-winning rapper, Medikal says he is not going to watch the season 5 of the YOLO series since his girlfriend Fella Makafui wasn't featured in the new scenes.
The hit TV series released its second episodes from its new season 5 and some fans are now noticing that Fella Makafui isn’t in there though most of the old faces, Cyril, Drogba, George, and others were still featured in it.
Reacting to this, Medikal describes the season 5 of the YOLO series without his girlfriend as “shit”.
He also added that people watch the YOLO series because of Fella Makafui's role he played with Drogba.
CEO of Farmhouse Production, Mr. Ivan Quashigah, director of the series stated earlier that some of the popular faces may miss out in YOLO season 5.
The previous season of Yolo had some popular faces like Aaron Adatsi as Cyril, Queenstar Anaafi as Emily, John B. Peasah as Drogba, Precious Fella Makafui as Serwaa, Jackie Appiah as Enyonam, Desmond Danso Sekyi as George among others.
Fella Makafui is one of the old faces missing in the new YOLO season so far and her boyfriend is not happy.
