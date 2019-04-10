Video: Meet the new cast of YOLO season 5

CEO of Farmhouse Productions, Mr Ivan Quashiga, has finally announced the new cast for Yolo season 5 as he earlier said in an interview.
PrimeNewsGhana earlier reported that fans may get a little disappointed as some of the top stars may miss out in Yolo season 5.
He further revealed that because most of the young guys who started the season one of YOLO are quite matured now, he feels there is the need to make them take the lead roles in the upcoming season and offer a new crop of young actors and actress the chance to also make a name for themselves in the TV show.
Well, to the amazement of YOLO fans Mr Ivan Quashiga has unveiled the new actors and actresses who are ready to take the mantle from the old ones.
The previous season of Yolo had some popular faces like Aaron Adatsi as Cyril, Queenstar Anaafi as Emily, John B. Peasah as Drogba, Precious Fella Makafui as Serwaa, Jackie Appiah as Enyonam, Desmond Danso Sekyi as George among others and fans are yet to know who is out of the season 5.
After a long hiatus, the TV series is set to premiere the much awaited season 5 in few weeks as posted by Farmhouse production on their social media pages.
