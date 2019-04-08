Video: Check out behind the scenes for Yolo season 5

Cast and production crew of popular TV series Yolo are currently on location shooting for the much anticipated season 5.
Yolo (You only live once) is a Reproductive Health TV series produced and directed by Ghanaian filmmaker Ivan Quashigah. The series is a sequel of the Ghanaian TV Series 'Things We Do for Love', it advises and directs the youth concerning reproductive health challenges they are likely to face when growing up.
CEO of Farmhouse Production, Mr. Ivan Quashigah, director of the series earlier hinted that some popular faces may miss out on the current season.
The previous season of Yolo had some popular faces like Aaron Adatsi as Cyril, Queenstar Anaafi as Emily, John B. Peasah as Drogba, Precious Fella Makafui as Serwaa, Jackie Appiah as Enyonam, Desmond Danso Sekyi as George among others and fans are yet to know who is out of the season 5.
After a long hiatus, the TV series is set to premiere the much awaited season 5 in few weeks as posted by Farmhouse production on their social media pages.
