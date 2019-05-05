I'm ready to marry Wendy Shay - Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale says he is ready to marry Wendy Shay if she is not engaged.
The "My Level" hitmaker" said he wanted his ex, Michy, to be like Wendy Shay, because she understands what she is doing.
"I wanted Shatta Michy to be a girl like that for me," he said in an interview with pulseghana.
He added that "She [Wendy Shay] is the type of girl when I get, I'll marry her today.
"I think she understands what she is doing, she is following rules, she is obeying."
Shatta Wale broke up with his baby mama, Michy, last year following cheating and assault claims. He accused his ex of listening to his friends who influenced her negatively.
READ ALSO:
Sark, Shatta, Stonebwoy and Samini to perform on same stage for the first time
Video: We will keep taking more pictures - Stonebwoy to Shatta Wale
Wendy Shay drops 'Stevie Wonder' featuring Shatta Wale
RuffTown Records signee, Wendy Shay has finally released the much-awaited banger, titles “Stevie Wonder” which features Shatta Wale.
Shatta Wale earlier shared a photo with Wendy Shay on his Instagram page which sparked some rumours on social media that the two were having an intimate relationship.
However, it appears the viral photo of the “Uber Driver” hitmaker, Wendy Shay and Shatta Wale was a work in progress to release a banger.
Within some few hours of the release of Wendy Shay's "Stevie Wonder" with Shatta Wale, the single has already had about 16,489 views on YouTube.
www.primenewsghana.com/Ghana News /Pulse Ghana