I'm under pressure to sign new acts - Richie Mensah

CEO of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah has disclosed that a lot of artistes are begging him to sign them onto his record label.
Richie Mensah's Lynx Entertainment is arguably the biggest record label now, churning out award-winning acts like nobody's business. The success of the label has obviously attracted many and Richie now says there is a lot of pressure on him to sign other artistes.
According to the talented producer and beat maker, there are a lot of artistes who keep knocking at his door to manage them.
“I don’t want to mention names but I get countless calls and messages from artistes who want me to manage them but my answer to them is no because I am okay with the artistes I have now,” he said.
Richie explained that adding more artistes to his record label means more work which he is not ready to deal with.
“Managing artistes is not easy as some people see it. It takes time and commitment and I am okay with Kuami Eugene, KiDi and MzVee under the Lynx Entertainment Label,” he said.
Richie told Graphic Showbiz that what he does now is to connect the artistes to other people he thinks can do a good job for them.
He explained that although some of the artistes who pressure him to sign them on are disappointed and not cool with him, there is nothing he can do about it.
“I won’t pretend I can do the work because of the profit I will gain, my hands are tied now with the artistes I have on my label,” he said.
Richie Mensah who has been in the music business for over a decade has managed artistes like Asem, Eazzy, OJ Blaq, Ziggy, Feli Nuna among others.
Source: Graphic