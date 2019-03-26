I really miss NAM 1 - Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has urged Ghanaian musicians to remember embattled Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah for the change he brought to the industry.
Shatta in a post on his social media pages Monday said he will forever remain loyal to Nana Appiah (popularly known as NAM 1).
The controversial musician said he really misses NAM1 who is reportedly standing trial in Dubai where he is facing a misdemeanour charge over a US$23 million deal, gone bad.
"No matter the situation Ghana musicians should remember this man came to change our industry and he did ..Nana Appiah Mensah my Loyalty for you will forever remain here ❤️... My boss, my CEO .. #NAM1 I really miss your presence !!! #Zylofon," Shatta posted.
On January 2018, Shatta Wale signed a three-year management deal with Zylofon Music, a record label owned by NAM 1's Zylofon Media.
Although the financial details of the deal were not disclosed, unofficial sources said the deal was worth $1.5million.
Read Also: Shatta Wale, open act for 2019 3Music Awards
Other showbiz personalities including Stonebwoy, Becca, Kumi Guitar, Joyce Blessing and actors Toosweet Annan and Benedicta Gafah were also signed by Zylofon Media.
NAM 1 is facing up to two years in Prison after a Dubai-based businessman reported Nana Appiah and eight of his business partners, to the Dubai Police for fraud in May 2018.
He is currently being held on remand at the Al Barsha police cell.
In Ghana, the government is in the process of liquidating properties and assets of Nana Appiah to repay the clients of his embattled Menzgold firm who are due over GH¢200 million.
Read Also: We will take Shatta Wale to the world – CEO of Zylofon
Credit: Dailygraphic