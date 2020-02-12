I regret fighting Moesha – Salma Mumin

Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin has expressed her remorse over her infamous social media brawl with colleague actress, Moesha Budoung.
The CEO of Salma Eatery noted that her scuffle with former friend Moesha Budong on social media was just banter adding that she wishes she could change what had happened.
Speaking to MzGee in an interview on TV3, the beautiful actress indicated she did not assume the public will take the issue seriously.
”I wish I could turn the hands of time with what happen between us. But it happened and what has happened has already happened. Its just social media, that was nothing really serious.” Salma insisted
The actress who was however nonchalant of the views of spectators, stressed that: “To me, it wasn’t serious but when I look around, I realized a lot of people really took it serious and I’m okay with that, my life is all about me and all that matters is what I think about and how I feel.”
Salma further indicated that posts by celebrities on social media shouldn’t be taken serious.
” Social media is just social media. I have a private life which is very serious. What I do on social media is just the joking and unserious part of my life. So it doesn’t affect anything.” She stated
The actress cum movie producer also spoke on her source of income where she noted that the movie industry is not the only source of income for most actresses.
Source: mzgeegh.com