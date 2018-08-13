Wendy Shay can never be compared to me – eshun brags

Adorable Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Ethel Eshun better known as eShun has disclosed that Wendy Shay can never be compared to her because she believes she sings and performs better than her.
In an interview on Angel TV’s E-Update entertainment show, eShun said when it comes to singing and stagecraft, she believes she is better than the “Uber Driver” singer.
The "someone loves me" singer, also added that Wendy Shay has a lot to learn in terms of vocal training before she can be at par with her when it comes to music.
Also during the interview, eShun added that Wendy Shay has an impeccable talent, but needs to work harder in terms of direction and nurturing which can make her a competitor to the likes of herself, Efya, Becca and other female artists in the industry.
“I believe she is very talented but I saw a video of her singing at an event and I would like to advise her to get a voice coach or something to coach her. I have been there before and I believe Bullet is watching. I’m good without a voice coach though. Wendy if you want to fight well with me then get a voice coach because Efya and co did voice training” eshun said.
