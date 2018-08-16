I want a boyfriend - Actress Maame Esi Forson

Fast raising Ghanaian actress and social media comedienne, Maame Esi Forson has disclosed that she is single and she feels it is now appropriate for her to be in a relationship.
Maame Esi disclosed in an interview with Nikki Samonas on the Breakfast Live show that she has been in the market searching for her dream man for a while now.
Maame Esi also believes that she has all the attributes of an ideal lady and therefore hopes that it grabs the attention of the men in Ghana.
‘’I’m single and ready to mingle’’… She said
She however quickly made it known that although she’s in need of a man currently, she is not just going to accept any man who doesn’t fall under her criteria.
“I want a cute, dark or fair guy with six parts or little of the parts. A man from 30 going is ok by me”
Maame Forson is an executive producer for Naak Choice Exclusive Media, the makers of ‘Boafo
Maame Esi aside her acting career is an aspiring comedienne who uses issues relating to celebrities to make a comic video for fans to enjoy.
