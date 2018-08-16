My collaboration with Sarkodie came as a surprise - King Promise

Ghanaian Afro-pop artiste, King Promise has disclosed in a recent interview that his collaboration with rapper, Sarkodie and Mugeez from R2bees fame came as a surprise to him.
The "Abena" hitmaker, King Promise told Jerry Justice, host of "Ofie Kwanso" on Adom FM that he felt bless to have Sarkodie and Mugeez on his hit song “CCTV”.
King Promise also revealed how he got them featuring on the song, the “Selfish” hitmaker said the initial plan was to sing and own the song but Mugeez walked into engineer Killbeatz’s studio and featured on the song.
“I was gonna take a break from the studio and Mugeez walked in and jumped on the song. Later we thought about putting Sark on the song. I never imagined doing a song with these two artists. I was supposed to see Sark so he gave his verse after listening to it. He is super busy so he did it quickly…” King Promise told Jerry Justice.
King Promise is currently promoting his song dubbed: “Abena”.
“Abena” is the 2nd single by King Promise off his upcoming debut album. The song showcases the rich Ghanaian highlife sound; a mixture of the old & new school Ghanaian sound. The song was produced by Ghanaian producer, Killbeatz.