I want to feature Sarkodie & Stonebowy on my next album - Obaapa Christy

Gospel Musician, Christiana Adwoa Twene, better known as Obaapa Christy, has said that she would like to feature the multiple award winning rapper, Sarkodie and BHIM Nation’s President, Stonebwoy on an album she will be releasing soon.
Obaapa Christy made this revelation on Accra based Hitzfm with Andy Dosty on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, which was monitored by PrimeNewsGhana. Obaapa said, " doing gospel music does not mean that u should stay away from 'secular' music because not all secular music has 'cursed' words".
She also added that “apart from the gospel, I sometimes listen to other genres. I used to fuse some of Samini’s lines into my songs when performing on stage because they were amazing, they made the songs more enjoyable, especially those reggae rhythm kind of things".
Obaapa said "most of the songs are too vulgar so I can’t listen but some of them are relatable because they are about life in general. Stonebwoy’s performance and songs are amazing. I’d really like to collaborate with Sarkodie and Stonebwoy on my next album”.
Obaapa Christy has been ordained as a Reverend Minister at the Divine Prayer Line at Sprinfield, Virginia – USA by Bishop Dr. Adonteng Boateng.
She was ordained by Bishop Adonteng Boateng, who is the Head of the church which has its Headquarters in Virginia, United States of America.
Obaapa Christy assured her fans to get ready for her upcoming album.