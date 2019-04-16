Video: I wanted to be a tomato seller - Feli Nuna

Singer Feli Nuna has disclosed that growing up as a child all she wanted to do was to sell tomatoes in the market.
Speaking in an interview with Sammy Forson on JoyFM's 'Cosmopolitan Mix' show on April 16, 2019, Feli Nuna revealed that growing up as a child, she never thought of becoming a lawyer or a Doctor in future, all she wanted was to become a tomato seller.
According to the 'Love Me Now' singer, her mother use to leave her with a tomato seller anytime they go to the market to buy foodstuff and with the kind of pride the tomato seller had and the relationship she had with her customers made her feel in love with the business.
However, even though she had the passion to become a tomato seller, Feli Nuna talking about her career, said she once wanted to become a test driver for a big car company like the Mercedes Benz and Porsche since she loves to drive.
READ ALSO:
VIDEO: Come with million dollars if you want to sign me - Feli Nuna reveals
Video: Feli Nuna reacts after fan attacked her on stage
Watch Feli Nuna talking about what she wanted to do in the future below:
www.primenewsghana.com/Entertainment news